What A Lame Demonstration Call-Off Excuse!

There is a wicked irony in the decision by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call off their scheduled public demonstration in protest of the legitimate removal of Ghana's Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Amma Kesson-Smith Osei, by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directly based on the findings and recommendations of a commission that was set up to investigate charges of administrative incompetence filed by some employees of the Electoral Commission (EC) against Mrs. Osei. We must also quickly point out that two of her Associate Commissioners, namely, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Mrs. Georgina Amankwaa, have also been removed from office, according to the recommendations of the commission that was set up by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, after a prima facie case of wrongdoing was established against the EC Chairperson and her associates (See “Amissah-Arthur's Death: NDC Calls Off Demo Against Removal of EC Boss” CitiNewsRoom.com / Modernghana.com 6/29/18).

To be certain, this brazen scofflaw ought not to have been appointed to the post of Chairperson of the EC, to begin with. Indeed, as several constitutional law specialists and experts have already pointed out ad-nauseam, her prior position as Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was “constitutionally protected” or politically of the same lateral status as that of the Chairpersons of the seven known standing commissions, such as the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Public Services Commission (PSC), among a plethora of others. The establishment of these statutorily independent commissions was meant to foster executive non-interference in the work of the heads and senior staff appointees of the same. Consequently, the first rational motive over which these NDC leaders and cynical rabble-rousers could have legitimately staged a protest demonstration, ought to have been the very moment when then-President John Dramani Mahama flagrantly violated our constitutional statutes by transferring Mrs. Osei from the NCCE to the EC.

Using the admittedly tragic, albeit not necessarily unique, passing of former Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as a face-saving excuse for the postponement of their patently scandalous and vacuous, to speak much less about the downright senseless, demonstration against the perfectly legitimate decision by President Akufo-Addo to relieve Mrs. Osei of her post, for clearly proven incompetence, could not be more laughably pathetic. You see, part of the wicked irony alluded to above is the fact that tomorrow, June 30, marks the 36th Anniversary Commemoration of the brutal abduction and Mafia-style slaying of the three Akan-descended Accra High Court Judges, namely, Justices Frederick Poku-Sarkodie, Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong. Recently, not surprisingly, it has come to light that the founding-patriarch of the National Democratic Congress, Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, and his wife and bloody comrade-in-bed-and-arms, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, popped champagne in hearty celebration of the Mafia-style execution and conflagration of the bullet-riddled corpses of the judges.

We have this information on the incontestable authority of Mr. Matthew Adabuga, one of the real architects of the so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) revolution. In short, what we have here is the protracted chain of wanton atrocities perpetrated by the P/NDC Goon Squad over the past 40 years coming full circle. In other words, in the retributive and poetic language of Malcolm X, the slain legendary and immortalized African-American Civil Rights Leader, it is a classic case of “The chickens coming home to roost.” The National Democratic Congress may very well be a Fante-killing juggernaut the source of whose jinx or riddle needs to be promptly unraveled before it gets too late. And here, of course, I have in mind the mysterious demise of Messrs. Ekwow Nkensen Arkaah, John Evans Atta-Mills and, now, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur. There may be a coverup here that the Trokosi Nationalists and their Gonja goon allies are not telling the rest of us.

The NDC leaders are pathological scofflaws, which is why they are having such a difficult time swallowing their empty pride and boldly and courageously accepting the fact that the irreversible dismissal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission was purely and squarely based on the law of the land. They would be better off behaving civically responsibly and speaking the civilized language of law-abiding citizens than unwisely attempting to take the law into their own hands. These Murder Incorporated Operatives had 20 protracted years to vent their wanton savagery and criminal acts of bestiality, and another 8 years to attempt to humanize themselves. At least, that was the widely held expectation of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens. So far, alas, it is regrettable to observe that these NDC's certified goons have failed miserably. Time for these human-blood-sucking vermin and monsters to shape up or ship out!

