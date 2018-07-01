Kwesi Nduom Should Direct His Plaint At The NDC, Not The NPP

In the wake of the passing of former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, the owner and 2016 Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party was reported to have said that Ghanaians needed to desist from disparaging the qualifications or credentials of fellow Ghanaian citizens with whom they differed politically and/or ideologically (See “ 'Let's Appreciate People While They're Alive – Nduom Mourns Amissah-Arthur” CitiNewsRoom.com / Modernghana.com 6/30/18). If he really meant to either castigate or excoriate the main political opponents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to which the late Mr. Amissah-Arthur belonged, then, of course, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom was grossly mistaken.

Needless to say, if any group of politicians or political party apparatchiks underestimated the professional and political competence, capacity and intelligence of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, it was definitely the key operatives of the country's main opposition National Democratic Congress itself. Indeed, Dr. Nduom himself once had occasion to admonish Mr. Sekou Nkrumah, the son of President Kwame Nkrumah, against either entertaining or flirting with the abominable idea that the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress had anything substantively significant in common with the ideals and principles of the Kwame Nkrumah-founded proto-Convention People's Party or the original CPP. And so it is rather hypocritical on the part of the renowned businessman to pretend that the late Mr. Amissah-Arthur trucked politically with the right set of politicians or political operatives.

We also know that many of the closest associates of former President John Dramani Mahama had seriously considered the idea of bumping Mr. Amissah-Arthur, his 2012 presidential election running-mate, by having the latter replaced by Ms. Hanna Tetteh, the former Mahama Foreign Affairs Minister, in the lead-up to the 2016 general election. Then also, there was that striking case in point that unmistakably verged on a national contretemps – actually, a continental African contretemps – when then-President Mahama flagrantly flouted protocol by ignoring his own Vice-President by delegating Ms. Tetteh to read a prepared address on his behalf, before a historic conference of Big-City African Mayors in Accra, in the physical presence of the late Vice-President.

On the occasion in question, it took the equally historic, but not altogether unexpected, intervention of former President Jerry John Rawlins to save face for the late former Vice-President. To be certain, Mr. Amissah-Arthur was widely known for his servile stoicism and quiet acceptance of flagrant abuse by then-President Mahama. Which was precisely why not very long ago, it was widely reported by many of the major Ghanaian media establishments that Mr. Amissah-Arthur had bitterly complained in a telephone conversation with either a news reporter or a friend, I forget which, that he had been afforded short-shrift treatment throughout the four years that he theoretically served as Mr. Mahama's right-hand man.

Of course, as was all to be expected, Mr. Amissah-Arthur promptly shot back with a clearly hollow, to speak much less about the downright laughable, vehement denial. To be certain, I could not help but topple over my chair when I came across a banner headline, a couple of days later, in which the recently deceased man claimed to have been the “soul-mate” of his former boss, throughout the four-year period that Mr. Mahama allegedly treated Mr. Amissah-Arthur almost as if the latter did not exist or, at best, he was a regrettable choice of a Vice-Presidential Candidate. Well, now, for the contentment of those who care to know, Mr. Amissah-Arthur no longer exists. This is no unique statement. The fulfillment of life, of course, is death.

