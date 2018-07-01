Some Strict Rules Must Be Laid Down Here

The removal of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ms. Gifty Klenam, and her Deputy, Mr. Eric Twum-Amoako (or Amoako-Twum), came as absolutely no news to me (See “EOCO Probes GEPA Boss Over Corruption Allegations” Daily Guide / Modernghana.com 6/12/18). And here, of course, I am referring to media reports regarding the basis upon which Ms. Klenam and Mr. Twum-Amoako were relieved of their posts, namely, a corruption scandal involving the misappropriation of some $132,000 that the duo allegedly withdrew from the corporate account of GEPA to settle their rents for a two-year period, severally (See also “I Kept Quiet to Save Gov't Embarrassment – Sacked GEPA CEO” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 6/12/18).

It did not come as any surprise to me because under the tandem tenures of Presidents John Evans Atta-Mills, late, and John Dramani Mahama, a similar corruption scandal involving the then-Chairperson of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) hit the media headlines. Here also, Ms. Vivian Lamptey, I hope I have the correct identification of her name, was accused of misappropriating a significant chunk of funds budgeted for the administration of CHRAJ on rental accommodation. Back then, I vividly recall suggesting that a specifically stipulated nominal amount needed to be budgeted across the board for all CEOs and other executive appointees, in order to promptly forestall this reckless state of affairs whereby these executive appointees whimsically and/or capriciously determined the value of their rental residential facilities.

It is a well-known fact that most of these appointees owned their own homes prior to receiving their appointments. And then naked greed set in, once they were appointed to their public service jobs. For instance, some of these CEOs have been known to own more than one home, all of which are given out for rent, once they receive their official appointments, after which these appointees jockey for rent-free state-owned housing or taxpayer-funded rental accommodation facilities. This is one of the significant reasons why all parliamentary political appointees ought to be compelled to declare their assets, shortly after they have either been elected or appointed into their executive portfolios. Those who own their own homes must be made to live in at least one of them as a precondition for the offer of such appointment. A nominal allowance could then be paid to them for purposes of facility maintenance while they are in the employ/employment of the State.

It is only prospective appointees without any houses of their own, who have been thoroughly vetted to establish the veracity of the same, who should be entitled to public or state-owned housing or accommodation facilities. This pathological penchant to wantonly fleece the State and, in effect, the longsuffering Ghanaian worker and taxpayer, must be squarely blamed on the Rawlings-led governments of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the two successive NDC-sponsored regimes, namely, the Mills-Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress and the Mahama/Amissah-Arthur-led regime of the National Democratic Congress. Indeed, it was the NDC's “revolutionary” leaders who pioneered the patently and inexcusably criminal tradition – for the want of a better term – of laying private claims to state-owned real-estate properties, and having such properties sold to themselves, literally, at giveaway prices.

The Kufuor-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not help matters, when it unwisely validated this thievish practice by studiously and doggedly pursuing the same policy, much to the annoyance of the seminal kleptocrats. A striking case in point was the Obetsebi-Lamptey v. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah, in which the plaintiffs, Messrs. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Edward Omane-Boamah, staunchly backed by then-President John Evans Atta-Mills, brazenly defied a Supreme Court order to return the legitimately acquired landed and real-estate properties to their rightful owner, to wit, the late Mr. Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, the former Kufuor-appointed Information Minister and, later, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

The Akufo-Addo Administration could help matters by promptly halting this naked thievery of state-owned properties by our present-day “politrick-cians.” The downside of this chronic or persistent scamming of the Ghanaian taxpayer through rental-accommodation scandals is that we often do not get the chance to assess the on-the-job performance of those caught in the dragnet of such corruption scandals. This one case of a clearly avoidable corruption scandal almost invariably overshadows whatever positive achievements may have been notched by the subject or subjects of such scams.

