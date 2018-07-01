Cal Bank Donates To COPE 2018

Cal Bank bank has donated a cash amount to the Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE).

The donation was presented by the Events and Sponsorship Officer at the Marketing Department of Cal Bank, Peter Hall.

Citi FM hopes to raise GHc300,000 from listeners and all benevolent Ghanaians, to support the tertiary education of some 60 brilliant and needy SHS graduates.

The average amount spent on each beneficiary is GH¢5,000 which covers tuition, accommodation, stationery and a stipend.

The funds will be raised until the 4th of September, 2018, when University admission registration is expected to be completed.

How to contribute

Donations can be sent to the MTN mobile money number 0550 900 006. Cheques can also be written in the name: CITI FM FOUNDATION

Alternatively, donations can be made at the front desk of Citi FM, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative programme under the Citi Foundation in support of Ghanaians in need of support.

COPE is an initiative that seeks to provide full scholarships to brilliant but deprived students to further their education.

Between 2014 and 2016, the project expended an average of about GHc 5,000 per academic year on one beneficiary.

Through donor support, COPE has managed to cater for 22 students.