GHS Boss Supports Trede Health Centre

Ghana Health Service (GHS) Director-General, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare donated an incubator and a patient monitor to Trede Health Centre, Atwima Kwanwoma district in the Ashanti Region.

He said this was part of “his continued efforts to support the Health Service to deliver efficient health care services to the people of Ghana and to strengthen the capacity to respond to health problems.”

The items are intended to support healthcare delivery to the people of Trede and its environs.

At the handover ceremony which took place at Trede Health Centre, the Director-General urged the facility and the district to work towards “zero tolerance for maternal death”.

The District Director, Mrs. Comfort Suglo, assured that the medical equipment will be put to good use in order to consolidate the districts impressive record in maternal healthcare.

“The district recorded no maternal death last year”, she remarked.

Present at the handover ceremony were a Council Member of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Sefah Bediakoh, Director of Family Health, Dr Patrick Aboagye, the Regional Health Director, Dr Tinkorang and his Regional Health Management Team.

The District Health Management Team, Staff of Trede Health Centre, and Journalists from electronic and print media institutions were also present.