Ade Coker Tears NPP Government Apart Following The Sacking Of EC Boss

Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) , Ade Coker, has made light of the procurement infractions that led to the removal of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Charlotte Osei.

Mr. Ade Coker said breaching procurement laws is not strong enough an offense to warrant her removal.

“I find the procurement argument as frivolous because the core function of the EC is to ensure that we have credible elections in this country, and that credible voters registered,” he argued on The Big Issue.

Mr. Ade Coker also defended her saying she may have just been continuing in a culture she came to meet at the Commission.

“My question is, before how was the process? If you come to see a process that is being used, naturally you are going to follow the process.”

The removal of Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, from office, followed the recommendation from a Committee set up by the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice set up the committee to probe multiple complaints against the EC officials.

Allegations of fraud and malfeasance were brought against them, following which they were indicted.

Charlotte Osei was investigated over six separate allegations of various procurement breaches, for which a prima facie case was established against her.

But Mr. Ade Coker maintains that the removal is harsh because the infractions have not affected the main mandate of the EC.

“Nobody has come to tell us here that, for the core functions of the Electoral Commission, they have been incompetent,” he said.

According to him, “these infractions are internal matters that they could have sat down to resolve and find a way forward.”

Kofi Adams addressing a presser at the NDC headquarters

The NDC has a party has already condemned the removal and has served notice of a massive demonstration.

It views the removal of the Charlotte Osei, as an attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to rig the 2020 elections .

“…So the attempt and the fear, for which reason, they have set out to remove an arbiter of our elections and the two deputies so as to allow them to continue their rigging machinery. Ghanaians will not allow that to happen,” the NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams, told the press on Thursday night.

The party was set to demonstrate on Friday, but had to put it on hold because of the passing of former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.