The Origin Of Man And Abuse Of God's Purpose On Earth



Environmental abuse and ocean pollution put the lives of living creatures in danger

The book of Genesis uses different words for 'man' both to designate the human race as a whole and to distinguish between male and female. For instance, in Genesis 1:26, God says, "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness."

In this case, the Hebrew word for 'man' is Adam and this refers generically to the entire human race both male and female. It is also used as a proper name for the first man, Adam.

The word Adam literally means 'ruddy' or Dark Earth,' in reference to mankind's original skin colour and to the matter from which he was formed by Jehovah Adonai.

Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib He had taken out of the man (Adam, the Dark Earth) and he brought her to the man.The man said:

"This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh, she shall be called ' woman' for she was taken out of a man, the Adam, the Black Earth."

"For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh (Genesis 2:22-24). Thus, the man and woman are black earth, and Adam called his wife's name Eve; because she was the mother of all living.

Since God is a spirit and created man in his own image, man has the ability to communicate with the spiritual realm. And the breath of God into man is a powerful gift that endows him with self-awareness, personality, and free will.

In order to fulfill his design and intention of ruling the earth through a physical representation, God gave man dominion over all things.

Whether scientists believe or have proved that the first human originated from Africa or not the clashes, hatred, racism, and racially motivated crimes aren't necessary for our society.

Again, whether one believes in God's creation or in the revolution, peace, and love should always have a place in the heart of man to build a solid beautiful world.

Problems have increased and so much unrest everywhere because both the purpose of God's creation and the wisdom He gave to man have been abused.

Greed has inspired a man to take possession and ruin the lands. They use the guns they manufacture to kill and test bio-weapons on human beings, often forgetting that there is punishment for every evil one does.

Who are we to judge or hate someone because of his sexual preference or religion? One who grows tomatoes can never harvest pepper, therefore, whatever a man sows the same he shall reap in God's judgment.

Everyone likes freedom but people make a mistake by ignoring the scriptures. The Bible has been a powerful book on moral issues but only a few people read.

Be careful of what you wish for because some wishes are the trap of the devil and can be deadly. Greed has ruined the world and many are committing suicide because they have failed to identify God's purpose for the man.

To the married I give this charge (not I, but the Lord): the wife should not separate from her husband. 1 Corinthians 7:10. Yet many marriages are disintegrating.

Happiness has nothing to do with being rich, having a luxurious apartment or beautiful cars. To be always happy remember the greatest of all the commandments: Matthew 22:36-40.

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment.

And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”