Danquah Institute Mourns With Family Of Former Vice President Amissah Arthur

The demise of former Vice President, Mr Amissah Arthur was received with shock and sorrow since he had been seen healthy a couple of days earlier.

He was a very humble man, down to earth, respectful, reserved and hardworking. It is sad he is gone, and it is obvious the vacuum he has created will be felt by all, especially his family, friends, loved ones, NDC and the other political parties.

We pray God to keep his soul in peace, provide his wife, children, family and love ones with strength to withstand this shock and to overcome any intended negative consequences.

We wish him good sleep in the Lord!!

Damirifa due!