Ellembelle NDC send condolences to bereaved family of Amissah Arthur 

The Ellembelle Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the H. E. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Following his sudden demise, scores of Ghanaians led by President Nana Addo Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former president John Dramani Mahama among other state personalities have extended their deepest condolences to the wife and family of the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The former Vice President, Mr. Amissah Arthur died at the 37 military hospital Friday morning after after reportedly collapsed at the Air Force base gym.

In a statement issued by the party and signed by its Constituency Chairman, Alex Mahama and copied to ModrrnGhana.com indicated "a big tree has fallen, a good man has fallen, a decent politician is gone".

The statement revealed that the party have lost their father-in-law whose wife, Mrs Matilda Amissah Arthur comes from Ellembelle District.

The statement also urged the party faithfuls to remain steadfast as they go through this difficult moment and urged the entire party members in the Constituency to mourn with Mrs. Amissah Arthur.

"It is our hope that as we mourn the death of our brother and father in law, the entire party would remain steadfast as we go through this difficult moment", the statement urged.

"With deep hearts, our condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, especially our mother the former 2nd Lady", the they lamented.

The statement issued by the party ,eulogized the former Vice President, describing him as a "decent politician" and said the late Vice President has laid an indelible mark and urged the party faithfuls never depart from.

Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Dramani.

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, born April 29, 1951, was an economist, academic and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

Previously he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

He was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the sudden death of John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

Amissah-Arthur is married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children.

He is a Christian and is known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.

Below is the full statement.

CONDOLENCES

A big tree has fallen, a good man has fallen, a decent politician is gone.

The entire NDC family in ELLEMBELLE is down broken with a sorrowful heart as we mourn with our mother, Her Excellency the former 2nd Lady, Mrs Maltilda Amissah Arthur (Nana Manye).

With deep hearts, our condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, especially our mother the former 2nd Lady.

H. E Amissah Arthur indeed raised the bar that takes one to be a decent politician and it is an indelible mark we shall never depart from.

It is our hope that as we mourn the death of our brother and father in law, the entire party would remain steadfast as we go through this difficult moment.

IT IS WELL WITH OUR SOULS.

Signed!

ALEX KWAME MAHAMAH

ELLEMBELLE NDC CHAIRMAN

Source: Daniel Kaku