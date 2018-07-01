Tarkwa Nsuaem NPP hit back at MCE for sabotaging MP

The Communications Directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region have refuted media reports that suggest that the MCE, Hon. Gilbert Asmah of the area has lobbied for the Bonsa-Benso road to be tarred.

The Communications Directorate's statement is in reaction to a news item written by the MCE's PRO, Dominic Kojo Blay which was later published by GhanaWeb.com, Thursday, June 28, claiming that it was the MCE who lobbied for the project.

The story was captioned, "Kingspok Engineering takes delivery of Bonsa-Benso road project site".

Setting the records straight, the Communications Director for the party, Mr. Ebenezer Anane Atuahene told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent that the MCE has no idea of the contract but only playing mischief to make the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon George Mireku-Duker unpopular.

"The attention of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Directorate have been drawn in line with a Release making circulation about the MCE of Tarkwa et al inspecting and preparing sod cutting ceremony of a contract they have no idea of and desperately trying to make the Honourable MP of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker unpopular, an agenda which always fails", he emphasized.

He revealed that in the run up to the 2016 electioneering campaign, the then parliamentary candidate, Hon. Duker and his Constituency Executives promised the people of Benso that if voted for, their road would be tarred.

"From Thursday, March 10, 2016, Sunday, March 13, 2016 in the run up to the 2016 elections, the then parliamentary candidate, Hon. George Mireku Duker and under the Chairmanship of the late Africana and other Constituency Executives spent all the above days at Benso and campaigned massively on the Duker-Nana Addo ticket and assured the good people of Benso that, if voted as the MP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo voted as the President, he will ensure he lobbies the NPP government to construct the Bonsa-Benso road which have stalled for years and have received much disappointments from previous governments and hence, making trade, transportation & other activities of Benso and its environs difficult", he revealed.

He, however said, since assuming office in January 2017, Hon. George Mireku Duker lobbied the NPP government for the Benso road with constant touch with Roads Minister & The Feeder Roads Department at the Ministry and has now being awarded fully and approval given for work to commence after sod cutting.

He added that the party in Tarkwa-Nsuaem would not sit down unconcerned and allow the MCE to sabotage the Member of Parliament who was massively elected to parliament to achieve his political ambition.

"No wonder Hon. George Mireku Duker led Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP to an unprecedented electoral victory for NPP in Western Region in 2016. The highest electoral gap in Western Region & the Third Biggest across Ghana for the NPP", he added.

He also used the opportunity to advise the MCE to give respect to the Member of Parliament and stopped tarnishing his image.

He appealed to all aggrieved party faithfuls within and beyond Benso who were infuriated by the fact that they were not invited for such program to calm down and assured them the original sod cutting ceremony would be done in July 2018 by the MP and officials from Ministry of Roads and Feeder Roads.

He also urged the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to rally behind President Akufo-Addo led administration and the MP, Hon Mireku Duker.

Below is the full statement

For Immediate Release

THE BONSA-BENSO ROAD CONTRACT, SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT

The attention of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Directorate have been drawn in line with a Release making circulation about the MCE of Tarkwa et al inspecting and preparing sod cutting ceremony of a contract they have no idea of and desperately trying to make the honorable of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker unpopular, an agenda which always fails.

Background

From Thursday, March 10, 2016, Sunday, March 13, 2016 in the run up to the 2016 elections, the then parliamentary candidate, Hon. George Mireku Duker and under the Chairmanship of the late Africana and other Constituency Executives spent all the above days at Benso and campaigned massively on the Duker-Nana Addo ticket and assured the good people of Benso that, if voted as the MP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo voted as the President, he will ensure he lobbies the NPP government to construct the Bonsa-Benso road which have stalled for years and have received much disappointments from previous governments and hence, making trade, transportation & other activities of Benso and its environs difficult.

The good people of Benso assured Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP of their votes.

No wonder Hon. George Mireku Duker led Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP to an unprecedented electoral victory for NPP in Western Region in 2016. The highest electoral gap in Western Region & the Third Biggest across Ghana for the NPP.

MP’s Contributions Towards The Construction of the Bonsa-Benso Road

Since assuming office in January 2017, Hon. George Mireku Duker lobbied the NPP government for the Benso road with constant touch with Roads Minister & The Feeder Roads Department at the Ministry and has now being awarded fully and approval given for work to commence after sod cutting.

The Case Now

The MCE of Tarkwa after being informed by the MP that, The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly will be the supervisors of the project as it is done usually out of desperation to score a point rushed to the site quickly to take pictures to claim credit for himself without MP’s notice and the organizational structure of the NPP.

The Way Forward

The Communications Directorate by this notice humbly appeal to all aggrieved party faithfuls within & beyond Benso who were infuriated by the fact that, they were not invited for such a program to keep calm because the original sod cutting ceremony will be done in Mid July with solid representation from the hardworking NPP government and ushered in by our hardworking MP Hon. George Mireku Duker.

Also, The Communications Directorate condemns any harm this unofficial activity carried out by the Tarkwa MCE has caused our great party.

We call on all party faithfuls within the constituency to continue to rally their support for H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & Hon. George Mireku Duker for maximization of our political fortunes.

Finally, we humbly inform the party structures of NPP & The Presidency that, the party here in Tarkwa will not sit and watch any sabotage against the MP by the MCE.

Thank you.

Signed!

Ebenezer Anane Atuahene, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency NPP's Communications Director

Source: Daniel Kaku