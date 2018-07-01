Effective Policy Intervention By Government The Only Solution To Streetism

Reverend Samuel Kwamina Bram, the Kwadaso District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost has observed that effective social policy intervention by government would help reduce incidence of streetism in the country.

He said children, physically challenged persons, the aged and the poor, whom he described as the 'Group of 4', appear to be neglected and marginalized in society, and that had accounted for the numerous children loitering, hawking and idling on the streets.

Rev Bram told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the weekend that the free Senior High School policy if well implemented and sustained, could offer some solution to this streetism menace.

'The Free SHS programme initiated by the ruling NPP government, if well sustained, could get a lot of deprived children to school, to chart a new future for themselves, their families and the general Ghanaian society,' he stated.

Rev Bram blamed modernization and irresponsible parenthood for the fate of this venerable group and urged parents, society and government and all stakeholders, to make concerted efforts to practically secure the future well-being of our children.

'If care and proper plans are not adopted to secure the wellbeing of these neglected children on the streets, they could turn against us in arms and the entire Ghanaian society could be at risk', he cautioned.