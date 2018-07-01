ECG Engaged Deaf Students

The Eastern Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has organised a sensitisation program for pupils of the Koforidua School for the deaf.

The sensitisation program forms part of ECG's series of education program outlined for selected Junior High Schools (JHS), Senior High Schools (SHS) and Tertiary Institutions across the 14 ECG operational districts of the region.

The company through these programs provides information on its role in the energy sector, tariffs, billing, energy conservation and other issues related to customer services.

The campaign sought to educate students on how to use electrical installations during rainy days to avoid incidence of electrocution and the kinds of electrical gadgets they should use.

The education team encourages the students to be good ambassadors of power and champion the course of educating their parents as well as friends on the safe use of electricity.

The Eastern Regional General Manager of ECG, Engineer Michael Baah, said the educational campaign forms part of the Company's stakeholder engagement and communication strategy to target students at that level across the region.

He said most of the education programs organised for customers in the region does not include customers with disabilities or persons with special needs, hence the move to educate pupils of the Koforidua School for the deaf.

He explained that although the pupils have hearing disabilities, they also use electricity and therefore must be enlightened on some operational issues concerning ECG.

'These people are also our customers and have various challenges and concerns with regards to our operations in the region', he added.

Ing. Baah said it was time the company considered the needs of people with disabilities in some of their activities such as announcements on outages, stakeholder engagements programs to address their concerns.

He stated that, the company is committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with its various stakeholders through such engagements which seek to make information available to customers and other members of the public.

'Educating the students, who are our potential customers in the various educational institutions is very key to our strategy to improve customer service delivery', he emphasized.

He said, often, children are overlooked when it comes to sensitization programs to ensure the proper use of electricity and its safety.

The education team led by the Regional Public Relations and Marketing Officers, Ms. Mary Eshun-Oppong and Mr. Abraham Lincoln have undertaken education tour to schools such as Riis Model JHS, Suhum Presbyterian SHS, Suhum Senior and Technical High School, Pope John SHS, Kibi Senior and Technical High School, Abuakwa State College SHS, Abetifi College of Education and St. Peter's SHS.

Each of the schools visited received a donation of a carton of energy saving bulb from ECG.