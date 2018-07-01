Wood Worker's Build Their Capacity

Wood workers in the Birim Central Municipality, have been taught how to improve production management - cut down waste, and ensuring attractive finishing of their products.

They were also taught the skill of applying veneer to make wood products durable.

This was at a workshop organized for them by the Business Advisory Centre (BAC,) with support from the Rural Enterprises Programme.

Mr. Al-Hassan Ziblim Alhassan, the Municipal Coordinating Director, pledged that the assembly would continue to provide strong backing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the area.

He said it was eager to see the SMEs grow to boost the local economy.

He called for the wood workers to take advantage of the prevailing business-friendly environment to create wealth and jobs for the people.

Mr. Richard Mangson, the Municipal Head of the BAC, asked that they kept to best business management practices.

They should keep proper books and to be honest in their dealings with customers.

Mr Kwadwo Acheampong, a resource person, urged the participants to apply what they had learnt to become competitive and improve their sales.