Agona East NADMO Plants Trees

The Agona East District Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has undertaken the planting of acacia trees on school compounds and in communities to serve as windbreak.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) joined the officers of NADMO to also plant more than 100 trees along the banks of Ayensu River on the Agona Asafo/Kwesitwikrom road.

Some of the schools which benefitted from the exercise are Agona Asafo Presbyterian Primary School, Asarekwa AEDA Junior High School (JHS), Agona Duakwa Methodist JHS, Agona Kwanyako Shining Star Preparatory International School, Agona Kwanyako Islamic JHS, Kenyankor Catholic Primary School, Agona AME Zion Basic School and Agona Duakwa Salvation Army JHS.

Addressing teachers and the NADMO officials, Mr Armah-Frempong said in 2014 and 2016 over 6,000 people were rendered homeless after severe rainstorm which had their buildings ripped off and collapsed.

The DCE said this year alone, the Assembly had spent 100,000 Ghana Cedis to purchase roofing sheets, buckets, blankets, plastic bowls, cups and other items for disaster victims and had distributed bags of cement to people who were affected by the rainstorm two and a half months ago.

'We have also assisted the NADMO to nurse more than 9,000 hybrid cocoa seedlings to be distributed to farmers whose farms were gutted by fire over three years ago for replanting,' he said.

Mr Armah-Frempong used the occasion to donate 10 bags of cement, blanket, rice and cooking oil to a 64-year-old lady, Madam Esi Nyakoah whose building collapsed on her and had been admitted at Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital to help renovate the building.

Madam Comfort Simpson, the Headmistress of Agona Asafo Presbyterian Primary School expressed gratitude to the DCE and NADMO for the planting of the trees and that they would be taken good care of.

She said the trees apart from serving as windbreak they would give shade for serene environment for studying while beautifying the compounds.

Addressing the Teachers and officials of NADMO, the DCE said when he assumed office in May 2017, NADMO directorate approached him to assist them to nurse trees to be planted in communities and schools.

Mr Solomon Paintsil, the Agona East Director of NADMO said trees play important role in environmental protection, adding that plans were far advanced to nurse more trees and cocoa seedlings to be distributed to farmers.

He said that NADMO had adopted more plans to ensure that every community in the Agona East get its fair share of the tree planting and appealed to opinion leaders and school heads to take good care of the trees planted in their various institutions and communities.

Mr Paintsil commended the Agona East Assembly and DCE for their immense contributions which had assisted the NADMO to undertake more nurseries and appealed to the Government for means of transport and logistics to enable them work effectively.