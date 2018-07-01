I Didn’t Pocket ‘$6m Gift’ For EC Staff

A former Deputy Minister of Communication in Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied claims he pocketed money purportedly meant for members of the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2016 elections.

He described such claims as “utter nonsense” in a post on Facebook.

There were suggestions that he had received an amount of $12 million meant to be given to members of the EC to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections, but he pocketed half of the amount and gave the other half to the dismissed EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei, when he realized that the NDC was going to lose the elections.

These wild claims were made by one of the Commissioners of the EC, Pauline Dadzawa.

He also said some persons in government were peddling falsehoods to the effect that former President Jerry John Rawlings said he had purchased two mansions after the 2016 elections.

In the said audio lasting a little over sixteen minutes, the woman made several allegations about how both NPP and NDC have often given monies to EC officials to thank them after the elections.

She also spoke of how jittery Charlotte Osei was when she realized the NPP had won the elections, and how several of her actions suggested that she wanted to help the NDC rig the elections.

Find below his full statement

Folks, ignore the claims made by one Pauline Dadzawa, said to be one of the Commissioners at the Electoral Commission, that I kept part of money meant to be given to members of the Electoral Commission to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.

It is complete and utter nonsense.

At no point before, during or after that election was I given any money to give to anyone at the Electoral Commission. It is a matter of regret that a senior official of such an important body will find it necessary to dabble in such petty and irresponsible gossip and in the process harm the reputations of innocent persons.

She should be aware that her conduct makes her subject to any legal action I may consider.

I have also noted that some NPP lickspittles, most of whom are paid with your taxes to churn out outright lies about opponents from the Presidency , have sought to create the impression that Mr Rawlings mentioned my name when making claims that someone purchased two mansions at East Legon shortly after the 2016 elections,in his speech at this year’s June 4th event.

Nowhere in Mr Rawlings’ speech did he mention my name.

For context, it is the same bunch of state sponsored fake news peddlers who fabricated NIA cards and attributed them to some Minority MPs only to have it denied by the leadership of the NIA.

It makes for sad commentary indeed that it has become possible for the Presidency of this country,which should be hallowed ground and a place of serious work to be reduced to a staging post of the most scurrilous falsehoods.