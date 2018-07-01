President Akufo-Addo Off To Mauritania For 31st AU Summit

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 30th June, 2018, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 1st to 2nd July, 2018, under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa's Transformation”.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 2nd July, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

A few weeks ago, President Nana Addo left Ghana for Togo capital Lome.

A statement from the presidency said Akufo-Addo left the country on Tuesday, 26th June, 2018 as mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to help resolve the ongoing political crisis in that country.

He returned on June, 27, 2018.