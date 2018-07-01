GRA Staff Undertake Clean Up Exercise

Staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority on Saturday undertook clean up exercise around the environs of the Spintex Medium Tax office to maintain a healthy environment.

Joined by the technical adviser to the Commissioner-General of GRA, Mr Christian Sottie, the staff desilted choked gutters in the areas around the community 18 junction.

The GRA has provided support for the National Sanitation Exercise in Accra aimed at maintaining a healthy environment in line with the vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Speaking to the press, Mr Sottie said the exercise was a call to duty to encourage all Ghanaians to pay serious attention to their surroundings to avoid diseases.

He said it was important that Ghanaians as a civic responsibility avoid throwing of waste and rubbish into drains to avoid flooding and diseases.

'There is no point making all the money and spending it in the hospital on medication because of the failure to keep the environment clean,' he said, adding that the GRA would sustain the exercise to ensure the vision of a clean city was achieved.

On his part, Mr Alfred Twumasi-Ntiamoah, Assistant Commissioner the Spintex MTO office, said the exercise was to raise public awareness on the importance of a clean environment and its positive impact on healthy living.

He said the exercise is part of the GRA Corporate Social

Responsibility to ensure that Ghanaians pay their taxes in a healthy environment.

Mr Twumasi-Ntiamoah called for attitudinal change in the ways that waste was disposed otherwise the campaign to make the city clean would be defeated.

As part of the exercise, the GRA donated dustbins to the LEKMA Hospital to enhance waste disposal.