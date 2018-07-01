Widows Benefit From Screening By SA Tobbin Foundation, Entrance University Hospital

Accra, Jun. 30, GNA - The Samuel Amo Tobbin (SAT) Foundation in collaboration with Entrance University Hospital (EUH) and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has organised a free health screening and free medication exercise for over 300 widows within Abeka and New Fadama.

The exercise was in commemoration of the International Widows Day 2018 to check the health status of the participants and offer them medical counselling and medication as well.

Mrs Esther Toboh, a Matron at the EUH speaking to the GNA in interview said there are a number of health disorders that individuals neglect adding that may be risky health-wise.

She said the people will screened on malaria, fasting blood sugar levels, haemoglobin level, vitals, breast cancer examination, body mass index and consultation.

Health practitioners who undertook the exercise from EUH included medical doctors, Pharmacists, nurses, and laboratory technicians.

Drugs administered at the exercise included Alvite blood tonic, Alaxin and Coartem malaria tablet and powder for children, Amlodipine tablet for blood pressure control, sore throat and cold drugs, Metronidazole & Clotrimazole Pessaries for female discharges management as well as Lonat, Blufen, Diclofenac, and Amoxicillin.

Mrs Toboh educated the female participants on breast cancer and other female health related problems and urged them to go for regular checkups at health facilities, adding that the nation needs them in good health.

'We had a greater number of participants than we expected and we are glad we were able to extend our corporate social responsibility hands to them through the SAT Foundation', she said.

Mrs Harriet Asante, Programmes Manager of SAT Foundation told the GNA in an interview that the Foundation also has other supportive programmes for widows under livelihood support such as setting up trades with business management training for them; educational support where their children's education; and health support for their children's health well-being.

'Widowhood is a most undesirable state and could even be worse when the impact of the loss is not well managed. In view of this, the United Nations has earmarked a day on its calendar to celebrate and share in their plight and this year's celebration is focused on the theme, 'developing resources and policy to empower widows', she said.

She noted that the exercise attracted hundreds of people and even though the exercise was meant for widows and the aged, a lot of young individuals took the advantage to have their health statuses checked.

Mrs Asante disclosed that a mega free health screening, counselling and administration of drugs would be held before the end of this month in Accra.

Beneficiaries of the exercise expressed their gratitude to the three institutions for making the well being a priority.

Entrance University Hospital is a new private hospital located in Kokomlemle that specializes in gynaecology and obstetrics and general services including consultation, ultra sound scan, neurology, and paediatrics.