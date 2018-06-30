Statement: Be Wary Of Fraudsters - Ghana Prisons Service Tells Prospective Recruits

The attention of the Ghana Prisons Service has been drawn to a recruitment scam, where some unscrupulous individuals pretending to represent the Service are calling applicants concerning the ongoing 2018 Recruitment Exercise to have their names placed in a Protocol list for a fee.

Some of these individuals introduce themselves as either “officers” of the Ghana Prisons Service, Flagstaff House , Member of the Recruitment Team or very close to “Big men” and can influence their being enlisted. Such Fraudsters are asking for payments of money ranging from GH₵3,000.00 to GH₵6,000.00

The public is hereby informed and warned that the Ghana Prisons Service will not place a call to any applicant and will never ask any applicant for any payments to be enlisted.

Moreover, the 2018 Recruitment Exercise is still in its Second Phase and qualified applicants who successfully passed the Aptitude Test will be shortlisted and contacted via Short Message Services (SMS), emails, as well as have their names posted on the various Regional Prisons Establishments where the tests were conducted.

No individual or group of persons can help anyone since the process is as transparent as possible. The Public should therefore be wary of fraudsters and should not pay money to any one in relation to the ongoing Recruitment Exercise since they will be doing that at their own risk.

SIGNED

SUPT. VITALIS AIYEH

CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

GHANA PRISONS SERVICE