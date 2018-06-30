Ghana To Host First Ladies Conference In August

Ghana will be hosting the First Ladies Conference on child marriage and other harmful traditional and cultural practices as well as the second African Union (AU) Girls Summit in August, 2018.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCP) in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the AU Commission, would host the two summits in Accra.

Madam Otiko Djaba indicated that negative traditional practices such as child marriage, female genital mutilation and widowhood rites must be eliminated from our society.

She noted that such practices result in the death and further cut short the future prospects of young children.

In order to safeguard the future of the next generation, the sector minister posited that African governments must enforce the laws of their constitution to protect the next generation from harmful cultural practices.

“For Africa to arise and take its place in global affairs, we must end child marriage. There is no compromise on that. It is very important for Ghana, and Africa, that we end negative and harmful traditional practices especially child marriage. It steals the destiny of our children. FGM, widowhood rites and all those negative practices. It is the constitution that supersedes all our traditional practices and we must enforce them for the sake of the next generation,” Madam Otiko Djaba stated.

According to her, the Affirmative Action Bill, Aged Bill, Foster Care and Adoption Regulations were submitted and approved by Cabinet in 2016.

She explained that the slow movement is as a result of the change in government which required that they were resubmitted to the new Cabinet for approval.

Madam Otiko Djaba appealed to Ghanaians to join forces against unlawful acts against children and girls and further push for the adoption of special intervention to promote child rights in the country.