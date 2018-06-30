Sue If You Are Peeved – Casely Hayford Tells Charlotte Osei, Others

The dismissed Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei and her dismissed deputies could challenge their dismissal in court if they believe they have been treated unfairly, social commentator, Sydney Casely Hayford has suggested.

On Thursday, President Nana Addo removed the EC Chair , Charlotte Osei and two deputy Commissioners.

According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the decision was based on the recommendations of the Justice Benin Committee set up by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to investigate separate petitions brought against the officials.

The Committee concluded that Madam Osei in particular had breached procurement laws blatantly in the award of several contracts prior to election 2016.

The two deputies were also found guilty of breaching some procurement laws, and also for some financial crimes in the handling of monies that belonged to the Commission.

The decision did not sit well with the opposition NDC which described the dismissal as wrong, and a calculated attempt to rig the election in 2016.

Mr. Casely Hayford on Citi FM’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, indicated that the EC officials can seek redress at the court if they have genuine concerns.

“I think it will be a very good idea, and I will encourage her and her deputies to go to court if they sincerely believe that they have been wrongly treated, they should go to court. It will test our constitution and give us an opportunity to correct these loopholes once and for all and make it work,” said Casely Hayford.

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe

Executive Director for IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe on the same platform however disagreed with Casely Hayford, saying it will be unnecessary for the EC officials to fight their dismissal.

The Committee’s report on Charlotte Osei and her former deputies is to be forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for review.

The Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka, has stated that Charlotte Osei and the two deputies could be prosecuted if the allegations established against them are found to be true.

