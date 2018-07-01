Let's Do More To Increase Access To Justice To Benefit The Vulnerable

The judiciary has been urged to recommit to entrenching the rule of law by making sure that the poor and the vulnerable, have access to justice.

Mr. Francis Koffie, the Vice President of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), said there needed to be speedy and effective justice for everybody.

He was speaking at the 36th Martyrs' Day Service held for three High Court Judges murdered in the fiery days of the December 31, Revolution.

Justices Fred Poku Sarkodies, Cecelia Koranteng-Addo and Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, alongside a retired army officer, Major Sam Acquah, were abducted from their homes on the night of June 30, 1982, and cruelly murdered.

Mr. Koffie said without speedy and effective justice anchored on robust legal representation to defend the ideals of freedom and justice for all persons in trouble with the law, the rule of law would be rendered meaningless.

'That is the only way persons, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups could make their voices heard, exercise and protect their rights as well as hold decision makers accountable."

He condemned 'mob justice' and said the situation where people took the law into their own hands and attacked other citizens, no matter the cause, posed a threat to the sustenance of the rule of law.

The day's celebration should remind all to remain vigilant and cognisant to remove all the threats to rule of law and to rededicate 'ourselves to services, industry and the noble ideals which the three judges so gallantly guarded".

He paid glowing tribute to the memory of the slain judges patriots.

The Reverend Ebenezer Adu Ampong, Superintendent of the Saint George's Non-denominational Church, called for unrelenting fight against corruption.

He added that the commemoration should inspire everybody to give it their all to make the society better for posterity.