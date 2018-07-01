Concerted Efforts Required To Deal With Public Sector Corruption

Corruption within the Public Sector could be effectively dealt with if all who were genuinely concerned made an effort.

'We need to normalise resistance against corruption, ensure ethical leadership which makes the system work, and also evolve leaders whose prime concern is the greater good, and also work towards achieving that.'

Prof. Bill Buener Puplampu, Vice Chancellor of Central University, said this at the 2018 United Nations/African Union Public Service Day, which was held in Accra on Friday.

It was on the theme: 'Combating Corruption in the Public Service Institutions through Stakeholders Participation and Promotion of Ethical Leadership, to realise the Objectives of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.'

He said it was unfortunate that corruption within the public sector had been normalised to such an extent, that some acts of corruption had gradually come to be accepted as normal acts.

Prof. Puplampu observed that considering the extent of damage public sector corruption did to the over-all progress of a nation and the fact that the public service was actually at the core of the governance of a nation, corruption within the sector had to be stamped out at all cost.

He described corruption as a state of decadence, deliberately designed to circumvent approved processes, for the personal gains of selfish individuals.

'Corruption deprives legitimate people of deserved rights,' Prof. Puplampu said, adding that the consequences of corruption in Africa were taking a very negative toll on the continent.

He said it was crucial that 'we encourage and normalise resistance against corruption,' and added, that when officials within the public service realised that their actions with respect to their respective jobs and positions bordered on ethical dimensions, they would be better guided towards more ethical behaviour.

Prof. Puplampu also observed, that public sector corruption could be better dealt with, if we realised our basic responsibilities towards other fellow humans, by virtue of the fact that we all shared a common destiny.

'It should be possible for example, for a public servant to go the extra mile to help someone in the line of duty, without expecting that person to pay any money or to offer any favour in return,' he said.

Prof. Puplampu observed that if perpetrators of corruption were treated as they deserved by the law, instead of being left off the hook and sometimes even treated as though they deserved to be respected, that would also greatly contribute to the fight against corruption.

Mrs Janet Ampadu Fofie, Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, who also chaired the programme, said the fight against corruption required the efforts of all public servants.

She observed that whilst it was easy to point accusing fingers at people who may have caused the loss to the state of huge sums of money, it was worth noting that acts such as lateness to work, laziness, insubordination and poor leadership, were also detrimental to the well-being of the Public Service and the progress of the nation as a whole.

Mrs. Fofie said if everyone, apart from keeping a watchful eye on others, strived to improve on their own weaknesses, the Public Service would immensely improve and serve its role much better as a core base of the nation's growth.