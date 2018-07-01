CDD Ghana Calls On Nana Addo To Replace Sacked EC Boss

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana has called on the President of Ghana, His Exellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to take immediate steps to replace the sacked Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei.

President Nana Akuffo-Addo in a statement release by the Ministry of Information confirmed the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei and her two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – from office.

The dismissal was as a result of some aggrieved employees of the Electoral Commission (EC) last year petitioning the president to dismiss the Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei.

The employees in a statement insisted Mrs. Osei should be impeached for among others, bringing the “Commission’s name into disrepute by single highhandedly petitioning EOCO on an alleged misappropriation of staff endowment fund for malicious reasons”.

Senior programs officer at CDD Ghana, Nana Aborampah Mensah in an interview on Class FM in Accra yesterday stated that it is only the chairperson of the Electoral Commission who has the authority to call for meetings and to approve calendar of their operations at the institution. Therefore if that person is no more, there is the need to find a replacement as soon as possible to keep the institution functioning.

“We need to see immediate action from the Presidency as to who is going to replace the EC boss because when you read the electoral commission law, it is only the chair of the commission that can convey a meeting”.

He explained that it is after those meetings that activities are endorsed so now that we have a vacuum of no chair of the electoral commission, it will be difficult for them to go about their duties.

He also added that there could be some interim measures to be put in place to see the running of the institution but they at CDD Ghana are pleading with the President to hasten the pace of replacing the EC chair and the deputies so that we can have the activities and calendar of the Electoral Commission.