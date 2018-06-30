NSMQ2018: St Peter’s SHS Joins Keta SHTS, Mawuli School In Semis

St Peter’s SHS will join Keta SHTS and Mawuli School for the second contest of the semi-final stage of this year’s national science and maths quiz competition.

St Peter’s SHS qualified to the semi-final stage of the national science and maths quiz competition after their victory over Wesley Girls Senior High school and St Thomas Aquinas SHS.

In the quarterfinals contest, St Peter’s SHS won massively against Wesley Girls SHS and St Thomas Aquinas SHS. At the end of the contest, St Peter’s won with 63, while Wesley Girls Senior High school and St Thomas Aquinas had 36 and 28 points respectively.

St Peter’s managed to lead throughout all rounds of the competition. The Eastern-based school, won massively even though they had a tough competition in the early stages of the contest.

Wesley Girls Senior High school closely followed St Peters in the first and second round. By the end of the second round, St. Peter’s SHS was leading with a 3 point gap having 28 points against Wesley Girls SHS’s 25 points.

St Peter’s however managed to score all 10 points in the problem of the day round (round 3) increasing their points to 38 with a gap of 12 between them. Wesley Girls Senior High school had 1 point in the problem of the day round of the contest.

St Peter’s SHS increased their points to 54 at the fourth round followed by Wesley Girls Senior High school who had 36 points.

At the end of the contest, St Peter’s scored 63 points, while Wesley Girls Senior High school ended with 36 points with St Thomas Aquinas SHS trailing behind with 28 points.

Prior to the contest, the auditorium was filled to capacity and charged up with supporters of all schools in high spirits of winning the contest.

Mawuli School and Keta SHTS had earlier won their contest to have a secured slot in the second contest of the semi finals series of the competition.

Mawuli won their contest against Opoku Ware SHS and New Juaben in a tiebreaker, while Keta SHTS won their contest against Archbishop Porter Girls SHS and Koforidua Sec Tec. with 32 points.

