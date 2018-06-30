EC Officials’ Removal A ‘Win For Rule Of Law’ – Petitioners’ Lawyer 

A lawyer for some workers of the Electoral Commission who petitioned the President for the removal of their boss, Charlotte Osei, has described the turn of events as a win for the rule of law.

The petition against her alleged among other things the use of a huge amount to renovate an office block and the use of about $14 million when the Public Procurement Authority had authorized her to use only $7.5 million.

Maxwell Opoku Agyemang said the move by the President should be seen as a constitutional one, rather than political.

“It is a good day for rule of law and the Constitution has been allowed to prevail over all other things. I believe that this process was duly followed. This is something that is not a politically motivated process. It is a constitutional process and the President merely issues the letter of removal that has nothing to do with the processes that led to that recommendation.

“If anything at all, that was initiated by petitioners, and we all had the opportunity to be heard before the committee for months, and I am happy that we have come to a conclusion and so we are happy. We are happy and we are happy with the rule of law.

Mrs. Osei was found to have breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts in her three-year heading the EC.

Her deputies were also found guilty of breaching some procurement laws, and also for some financial crimes in the handling of monies that belonged to the Commission.

This led to them being removed from the commission.

The report of the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to probe the commission heads after several petitions, recommended their removal from office.

Charlotte Osei was investigated over six separate allegations of various procurement breaches, after a prima facie case was established.

Ms. Osei has indicated that she will refrain from commenting on her removal from office due to the passing of the former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

“With the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of our former Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, I will at this time, withhold my response to the President's decision, while we commiserate with his family and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” Mrs. Osei said in a statement.

She added that “in due time there will be ample opportunity to fully address these matters once and for all.”

