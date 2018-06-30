Upper West: Report On Tumu 'Police And Youth' Riots Released

The Committee that investigated the recent disturbances involving Tumu Police and youth of the town, which claimed two lives, has presented its report to the Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan.

The 43-page document among others catalogued some causes of the disturbances and made observations based on evidence gathered. The report also made vast recommendations on how to prevent future occurrences of such riots.

Mr Baah Forson Agyapong, who chaired the six-member committee and presented the document to the Regional Minister, described the report as a comprehensive one whose recommendations if implemented to the latter, would settle the matter amicably and prevent any potential incidence.

He said the committee interrogated 41 persons from traditional authorities, the local police, Specialised Training Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, the two arrested suspects, and some youth groups in Tumu.

Some staff of RADFORD FM (a local radio station in Tumu), families of the deceased persons, and the injured person as well as the Head teacher of St. Gabriel School and other persons assisted the Committee in their investigation.

Alhaji Alhassan thanked the Committee members after receiving the report and gave the assurance that; the recommendations would be strictly implemented, adding, they would seek the support of the Committee during the implementation process.

The Committee was initially given one week to complete its investigation into the matter; however, upon going into the subject, it realised that; the enormity of the task could not allow them to finish within that period.

The team then requested for an extension of time to enable members do due diligence to unravel the causes and come out with appropriate recommendations.

On May 17th and 18th, 2018, the police and the youth of Tumu clashed resulting in a shootout that led to the death of two persons and injuring one.

Following the riot, Regional Minister Alhaji Alhassan commissioned a six-member committee to investigate the matter and make suitable recommendations to address the matter.