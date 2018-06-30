UHAS Commissioned 1,200 Seater Auditorium

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has commissioned a 1,200 seater auditorium built for it by the Bank of Ghana.

Work on the auditorium started in 2014 and costs GH¢8 million, with two 50-seater seminar rooms, two offices and a proposed banking hall.

It is named the 'Cedi Auditorium' in view of the immense investment from the Bank.

Justice Victor J.M. Dotse, Chairman of Council of the University, tasked authorities to keep the edifice intact for future generations.

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana, whose speech was read on his behalf, said the facility was to improve the University's physical environment and also enhance its learning environment.

He said as a community of scholars, UHAS was expected to adopt innovative approaches to research and disseminate results of findings towards addressing societal problems.

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, said the construction of the auditorium became necessary when the School admitted its third batch of students with the need for increased infrastructure for effective teaching and learning.