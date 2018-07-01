Gold Fields Spends US$ 44 Million On Host Communities

Gold Fields Ghana Limited has committed approximately 44 million United State Dollars to develop its host communities since it started production in 1998.

The projects include, junior high school blocks, health and community centres, doctors and teachers quarters, rehabilitation of roads and construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres.

The Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa, Gold Fields, Mr Alfred Baku, announced this when Gold Fields organised a durbar for its stakeholders as part of its sliver jubilee anniversary celebration.

He said the company's training scheme as well as bursaries and scholarships, have assisted the youth in their host communities to achieve their potential and pursue their goals.

Mr Baku explained that a graduate training programme would be introduced this year to help equip graduates in its operational area with the needed work experience.

According to him, they would also pilot an advanced technical training programme, which would enable participants acquire widely accepted technical training certificate, thereby making them marketable even in the high-earned job market.

He added that Gold Fields had accepted to upgrade the Tarkwa Sports Stadium to a sports complex.

Mr Baku hinted that they would rehabilitate the Apinto Government Hospital in Tarkwa; which is one of the oldest hospital in the country, into a first class medical facility and a model for quality healthcare delivery in the Western Region and the country at large.

The Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa, Gold Fields, pointed out that the rehabilitation of the 33 kilometer Tarkwa-Damang road, at a cost of over US$21 million was progressing steadily and would be completed by December.

He said for 25 years they have learned to strengthen their relationship and have built a formidable Gold Fields brand that delivered value to employees, communities and the government.

Mr Baku expressed the firm's appreciation and gratitude to the employees who have consistently toiled and laboured to produce the gold.

He also thanked their regulators, government agencies, traditional rulers and communities who have cooperated with them all these years.

The Gyasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, together with the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsueam Constituency, Mr George Meriku Duker showed appreciation to Gold Fields for the kind gesture.