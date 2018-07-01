Ghana Health Service Takes Delivery Of Tricycles From Catholic Relief Services

Tamale, June 29, GNA - The Catholic Relief Service (CRS) has presented ten Modified Motor Tricycles valued at $86,000 to the Ghana Health Service to serve as Health Commodity Transport Vehicles in the region.

Mr Kris H. Ozar, the Country Representative of CRS, said the tricycles were equipped with trackers to bridge the commodity transport gap that exists between the district level and the CHPS compounds in the region.

He said the presentation of the tricycles was part of efforts to upgrade the facility for the storage of the commodities to provide service to seventy CHPS compounds across six districts in the Northern Region.

The beneficiary districts include Gushegu, Karaga, Kumbungu, West Mamprusi, and East Mamprusi.

Mr Ozar said the presentation would reduce challenges of the distribution of health commodities to health centres in the districts.

He said the tricycles are equipped with trackers to ensure commodity security and to monitor its effectiveness as well.

Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, Northern Regional Deputy Director of Clinical Care of at the GHS, expressed gratitude to the donors saying the donation would reduce the challenges facing the health commodity supply chain management system in the districts.

He said the donation would help the health workers to deliver good services to the people in the rural areas and gave the assurance that the vehicles would be used to deliver good health service in the districts.

Dr Abubakari appealed to the donors to continue to support good health services delivery in the country.