EC Brouhaha At A Glance

The President Nana Akufo-Addo removed the Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from office for “misbehaviour and incompetence” on Thursday.

The removal is on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption, misconduct and misbehaviour by the three commissioners.

The two other commissioners are Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.

Below is a quick glance at the process



Madam Charlotte Osei was fired as a result of;



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com