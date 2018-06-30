Keta SHTS Sails Through To Semis At 2018 NSMQ

Keta SHTS have qualified to the semi-final stage of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz competition after failing to attain a similar feat last year.

Keta SHTS, last year, were kicked out at the quarter-final stage by Presec Legon who won that quarterfinal contest with 53 points against Keta, who went home with 44 points.

In this year’s quarter-final contest, Keta SHTS faced stern competition from Koforidua Secondary Technical School and Archbishop Porter Girls.

Keta SHTs secured a slim win with 32 points while KSTS and Archbishop Porter Girls SHS 23 and 28 points respectively.

The contest appeared to be a straightforward one for the Volta based school in the early moments, having established 12 point lead.

By the end of the third round, Keta SHS had 25 points while the Archbishop Porter Girls SHS and KSTS had 13 and 12 points respectively.

Archbishop Porter Girls SHS, however, managed to close the gap by the end of the fourth round of the contest ending the round with just a point behind Keta SHTS.

The fourth round ended with KSTS ahead with 29 points while Archbishop Porter Girls SHS had 28 points.

Keta SHTS consolidated their lead at the end of the fifth round by increasing their points tally to 32.

Archbishop Porter Girls SHS on the other hand ended the contest with 28 points and KSTS trailed behind with 23 points.

Keta SHTS joins Mawuli school one of the few schools to have reached the semi finals stage of the competition from the Volta region since the inception of the national science and maths quiz competition.