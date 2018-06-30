Fancy Gadam Fans Feared Dead In Tamale Accident

Some fans of hiplife artiste, Fancy Gadam, are feared dead in a gory accident in Tamale.

Several wounded victims have also been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Unconfirmed reports say about six persons may have died.

The fans were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Fancy Gadam and his Nigerian counterpart, Patoranking for a mega show scheduled for Saturday, June 30, 2018.

An eyewitness narrated that the accident occurred when a vehicle conveying some of the teeming fans, collided with an oncoming vehicle that had a tire burst, causing the driver to veer off the road.

Fancy Gandam is one of the most celebrated musicians in the Northern Region of Ghana, and has a huge fan base who constantly support his events.

When he picked up an award at this year’s Ghana Music Awards, he was given a rousing welcome when he returned to Tamale.