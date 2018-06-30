31 JHS Students Qualify For Brightest Student Quiz

Thirty-one Junior High School (JHS) students have been shortlisted for the 2018 edition of Ghana’s Brightest Student Quiz which has been slated for August 27 to 31, 2018.

The event will take place at All Nations University in Eastern Region.

Organized by the Brain Project in partnership with Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Library Board, the candidates will answer questions from the core subjects at the basic level such as Integrated Science, Math, English and Social Studies.

The 31 students were shortlisted from 185 candidates who sat for an entrance examination held at various centres across the country last month.

The contest has a GHS10, 000 ultimate cash prize for the overall winner.

The quiz will be held alongside the Ghana Scholars Fest which seeks to promote academic excellence among Junior High School students in the country.

Greater Accra had the highest number of qualified candidates followed by Eastern Region, Central Region, Ashanti and Northern Region.

In all, a total number of 205 students registered but this number was scaled down to 185 after vetting.

In an interview with Founder of the Brain Project, Sulemana Abdul-Jelilu, he said one of the objectives of his organisation is to facilitate learning by providing tuition, coaching on study skills and other life skills.

He noted that Brain Project also focuses on how to complement conventional efforts at improving educational standards by motivating students to excel in learning.

He said the institution has achieved this goal by celebrating academically excellent students through quiz competitions.

“In the process we motivate these students to give off their academic best whilst making them role models their colleagues are motivated to emulate,” said Mr Sulemana Abdul-Jelilu.

He expressed appreciation to his partners, GES, the Ghana Library Board, All Nations University College, Intelligent Space Systems Laboratory and CHOCHO Industries.