Awake Water Supports National Cardiothoracic Center With GH¢75,000

Awake Water, a product of Kasapreko Company Limited, has donated ¢75,000 to the Cardiothoracic Center of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The presentation to the Center was preceded by an impressive peloton which began from the head office of Kasapreko at Spintex which saw a skilled team of cyclists rode more than 120 kilometers to deliver the cheque.

Awake Water, Ghana’s first charity-driven water, has since January 2016 donated about ¢600,000 to the National Center.

Kasapreko through Awake Water is able to make such donations to the Center by the kind donations of customers who purchase the water.

For every bottle of Awake Mineral Water purchased, the company donates one pesewa to the Center.

The quarterly donation is aimed at paying for the medical bills of patients at the Center who require financial support to fully pay for their surgery or treatment.

To help raise funds prior to the donation, the brand launched the Awake 5-second challenge on social media. This activity helped generate awareness and motivate many people to drink Awake Water to help heart patients.

Receiving the 8th donation since the initiative began, Dr Innocent Adzamli who stood in for Dr Serebour, Head of the Cardio Center expressed his appreciation to Kasapreko Company Limited and Awake Purified Drinking Water for sustaining their commitment to the Center.

He also used the opportunity to entreat corporate bodies and individuals to follow suit and support the Center to save more lives.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chris Addo-Sarkodie, Marketing and Sales Manager for Awake Purified Drinking Water indicated that, “the One4Life campaign was borne out of a vision of the group chairman of Kasapreko, Dr Kwabena Adjei.

"It is the commitment of the Managing Director, Richard Adjei and Marketing Director, Eunice Adjei and the rest of the management team to ensure the vision lives on to satisfy needy consumers who continuously patronize Awake water”.

The ¢75,000 donation which was made under the “One4Life” campaign was in respect of contributions made in the first quarter of 2018.