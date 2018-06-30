modernghana logo

The Walk Everyone Must Make Alone

Shock news Friday morning as Ghanaians learn of the passing of former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The 67-year old was reportedly exercising at the Air Force gym in Accra when he collapsed. There has been an outpouring of grief on social media from wide sections of society, opinion leaders, politicians and statesmen.

He was described as a gentleman and a man of integrity.

