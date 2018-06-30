Any generation of people that value wealth and riches more than Godly Love and Discipline puts the next generation into eternal destructionBy: Ernest Asiedu Odei
Any generation of people that value wealth and riches more than Godly Love and Discipline puts the next generation into eternal destructionBy: Ernest Asiedu Odei
The Walk Everyone Must Make Alone
Shock news Friday morning as Ghanaians learn of the passing of former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.
The 67-year old was reportedly exercising at the Air Force gym in Accra when he collapsed. There has been an outpouring of grief on social media from wide sections of society, opinion leaders, politicians and statesmen.
He was described as a gentleman and a man of integrity.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com