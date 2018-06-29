Schools In Kumasi Shutdown After Thursday’s Downpour

Most schools in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, have been temporarily shut down following a downpour that caused havoc in most areas on Thursday.

The Mighty Royal International Primary and Junior High School at Aboabo, the Good Shepherd Preparatory School at Atonsu Kuwait, and at Sawaba New Site have all been submerged.

Teachers and other authorities of the affected schools were busily scooping flood waters from the compounds.

All the affected schools are situated close to storm drains.

The schools usually flood whenever there is a downpour.

The perennial flooding situation has always affected academic activities in these schools especially the Mighty Royal International School.

School children have stayed home due to the situation.

One of the teachers in the affected schools who spoke on condition of anonymity said they have lost most of their properties to the flood waters.

According to him, it is not the first time the compound of the school has flooded, describing the current situation as a ‘devastating one’.

He called on Government to come to their aid.

The teacher also blamed the recurrent situation on the improper construction of drains within the area.

3 confirmed dead in Kumasi floods

Three persons have been confirmed dead at Asabi in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region following torrential rains in the city on Thursday evening.

The 3 bodies recovered were part of six persons believed to have been carried away by rainwater into one of the storm drains in the area.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

