Ashanti Region Treated Unfairly In Terms Of Health And Hospital Facilities - KATH PRO

Spokesperson for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi of the Ashanti region, Mr. Kwame Frimpong, has accused health authorities in the country for what he describes as unfair treatment of the Ashanti region in terms of hospital facilities.

According to Mr. Frimpong, statistics available at ministry of health has proven that the number of hospitals needed to per the population in Ashanti does not match.

He further explained the Greater Accra region with less population than Ashanti region has more health facilities than the later, making it disadvantaged.

He said most facilities serving as hospitals in Ashanti at the moment do not reach hospital status hence their inability to perform well.

Speaking on OTEC FM's morning shower dubbed NYANSAPO with Agya Wusu Ansah, the KATH PRO revealed that not more than two (2) hospitals in the Ashanti region have more than 100 beds hence pressurizing Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Frimpong stated that KATH serves the whole northern sector of Ghana but has no support from other facilities as in the case of Greater Accra. He said aside the korle Bu teaching hospital, Accra has other big hospitals like Ridge, Police,37 and others hospitals with all the facilities that enhance quality health care.

Mr. Frimpong consequently charged the authorities to urgently revisit abandoned health facilities such as the Military hospital at Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagya District and regional hospital Sewua in the Bosomtwe District to support KATH in providing quality health in Ashanti region and beyond.