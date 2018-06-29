Amissah-Arthur's Death: NDC Calls Off Demo Against Removal Of EC Boss

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called off its planned demonstration against the dismissal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei and her deputies.

The action according to the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams, is to enable them mourn their fellow comrade and former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur who passed away today, Friday in Accra.

“As a party, this morning, we took a decision to call of this assembling that we were going to do this morning and try to fix another date to be able to mourn our departed comrade,” he told the press.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday sacked Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amakwah, with immediate effect.

According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the decision is based on the recommendations of the Justice Benin Committee set up by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to investigate a petition for her removal. The Committee concluded that Madam Osei had breached procurement laws blatantly in the award of several contracts prior to election 2016.

The opposition NDC described the dismissal as wrong and have called on the president to reinstate the EC Chair.

The party also threatened to hit the streets to put pressure on government to heed to their call.

Kofi Adams said although they believe the dismissal “is in bad taste,” they are calling off the demonstration to “honour our comrade” but assured that “we will get back to this matter.”

“We are not going to leave this matter, we will gather again,” Kofi Adams added.

Nana Addo to announce Charlotte Osei's replacement soon – Arhin

President Akufo-Addo is set to name a replacement for removed Electoral Commission chairperson, Charlotte Osei.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a Citi News interview said:

“I can assure you that as quickly as possible the president of the republic will make some announcement as to the replacement. I wouldn't be able to say if it is going to be a day, two days or a week, but as quickly as possible, the president will make an announcement in this regard.”

Heavy security presence at EC head office

Meanwhile, there is currently heavy security presence at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, a day after Charlotte Osei and her two deputies were removed from office.