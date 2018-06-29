Flashback: Amissah-Arthur’s Time In Politics

The late Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur’s involvement in Ghanaian politics can be traced to the early 1980s.

The Cape Coast native’s roots in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dates back to the party’s earlier incarnation as the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), under the Chairmanship of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Kwesi Amissah-Arthur exchanging greetings with former President Jerry Rawlings

The key points from his political career are:

1983 to 1986 – Kwesi Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

1986 to 1993 – He served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

1993 to 1997 – From April 1993, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

2009 to 2012 – Amissah-Arthur was appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

2012 to 2017 – From August 6, 2012, to January 7, 2017, he was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana of Ghana following the death of John Atta Mills and the elevation of John Mahama to President.

Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and his wife, Matilda

News of the death of the former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur shocked the political landscape of Ghana.

Reports indicate that the former Vice President collapsed at the Airforce Gym on Friday morning during a workout session.

He was later rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citinewsroom.com/Ghana