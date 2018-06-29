Tributes Flood Social Media Over Shocking Death Of Amissah-Arthur

Several Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the demise of former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

The former Vice President passed away in the early hours of today, Friday, June 29, 2018, after he reportedly collapsed at the gym.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Facebook eulogized Amissah Arthur describing his death as “unfortunate.”

“He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country,” he wrote.

Below are few of the social media posts:



Heart goes out to Amissah Arthur's family and friends. Must be a hard time for them but may God comfort them

— MANUEL (@mannie___ross) June 29, 2018

He only launched his wife's book on Wednesday and gone today. This life is strange. RIP Amissah Arthur

— Senyó (@Twin_Senyo) June 29, 2018

