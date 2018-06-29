Angry Workers Locked Up At Kinapharma

Hundreds of workers of the pharmaceutical firm, Kinaphama Limited in Accra, demonstrated against management of the company on Thursday for locking them out of its premises.

According to the angry workers, they have been demanding to form a union to address welfare issues, something management is vehemently opposed to.

In an interview with Citi News, they said management is advertising vacant positions for new workers instead of addressing their concerns.

“Normally, when you negotiate a condition of service, the next thing is to be signed, but surprisingly at the standing negotiating committee level, the matter was discussed and concluded but for whatever reason, when the document was given to the chief executive officer he sorts to renegotiate the items. Upon briefing them, the workers started protesting which led management to lock them out,” he said.

When contacted the company’s Human Resource Manager declined comment on the matter.