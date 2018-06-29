Government Assures It Will Close School Infrastructural Gap

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister has said that government was committed to close infrastructural gap in the existing school structures to ensure effective implementation of the free Senior High School policy.

He said the government would not shirk its responsibility on the implementation of the laudable educational policy, which had received recognition globally and was capable to provide adequate resources and structures for teachers and students to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mr Duncan made the remark when he inaugurated two bungalows which consist of four units' flats for four teachers at the Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO).

The project, which cost 653,312.00 Ghana cedis was financed from the District Assemblies Common Fund and had been named after Mr Kwamena Duncan and Mr Kojo Fynn, former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Mr Duncan urged the students who were fortunate to enjoy the free SHS policy to rise up to task by studying hard to enable them to become responsible adults.

Mrs Alberta Obiriwa Rigg-Steward, the Headmistress of SWESCO expressed gratitude to the government for the provision of the beautiful edifice for the teachers and appealed for more of such bungalows to enhance teaching and learning.

She urged the teachers who have been allocated with the bungalows to maintain the buildings to ensure their life-span, adding that if teachers were accommodated on campus it facilitated good moral upbringing of students.

Mr Paul Ansoung, the Central Regional Consultant of the Architectural and Engineering Service Limited commended the contractor for going according to the designs of the project and completing it within the stipulated period.

He called on the school authorities and the beneficiaries of the bungalows to cultivate the culture of maintenance to prolong life-span of the buildings.

Present at the function were Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, Agona East District Chief Executive, Nana Odom Panyin VII, Board of Governors and Members of Swedru Senior High School, Mrs Amoah-Mintah, Agona East District Director of Education and Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive.