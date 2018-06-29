Driver Jailed For Defilement

Richard Blevi, a driver, who lured a 15-year-old pupil to a Guest House at Dzodze and had sexual intercourse with her until the following day, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Circuit Court at Aflao.

Blevi, aka Samini, 31, pleaded not guilty to defilement.

Prosecuting, Inspector Martin Egyir told the court presided over by Mr. Ali Baba Abature that the victim lives with her father, a serving Police Officer in Tema where she attends basic school.

He said in December last year, the police officer brought the victim to his mother and sisters at Dzodze, where he hails from to celebrate the Christmas festivities with them while he himself returned to Tema.

Mr. Egyir said Blevi, who lived in the area visited the house of the victim and engaged her in conversation and finally gave her GH¢10 for credit to call him on his cellular phone.

He said on December 26 Boxing Day, Blevi lured victim out at about 2000 hours to the guest house and had sexual affairs with her till until 0700 hours the following morning, during which he advised victim to ignore calls by her grandmother and aunties who were in search of her.

Mr. Egyir said the victim later narrated her ordeal leading to Blevi's arrest.

GNA

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA