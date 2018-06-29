Woman Sentenced For Inflicting Blade Wounds On Co-Tenant

An unemployed lady who inflicted multiple blade wounds on her co-tenant's face and arms at Teshie has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢2,400 by Accra Circuit Court.

Hannah Dadson, in default, would go to jail for eight months.

Hannah would also pay GH¢1,000 as compensation to Sarah Coka, the co- tenant.

This was after Hannah had been found guilty on the charge of causing harm before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that Hannah Dadson and Sarah Coka were not in talking terms.

The Prosecution said on August 2, 2016 Sarah was washing in the evening and overheard Hannah insulting her.

She approached Hannah to find out why she was insulting her.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Hannah got furious, entered her room and brought out a razor blade then pounced on the complainant (Sarah) and inflicted wounds on her face and part of her arms.

Prosecution said the complainant escaped and lodged a complainant with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Nungua Police Station.

He said the complainant was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention while the police followed up and arrested Hannah.

By Joyce Danso, GNA