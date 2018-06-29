Bongo-Balungu Bridge Closed Down For Repair Works

The Bongo-Balungu Bridge, which links commuters and travellers to Burkina Faso and neighboring communities, has been closed down for major repair works.

The main bridge which was constructed in the 1960s was never completed until 2004, when a contract was awarded to a contractor to device a smaller one within the bridge for road users to use that route to Burkina Faso and other villages in the Bongo District.

The concrete bridge is expected to be constructed and handed over to the Assembly in five months, Mr Peter Ayamga Ayimbisa, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bongo, said.

Mr Ayimbisa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the road plays a significant role in the area considering its link to the Namoo border and neighboring Burkina Faso adding that the breakdown has greatly affected the area.

The DCE said maintenance work on the bridge was carried out in 2004 adding that the bridge needed immediate works to ensure the district attracted the needed revenue.

Mr Ayimbisa said work was expected to start in first week of July and would be opened in five months to traffic.

He said agitations for the rehabilitation of the bridge from members of surrounding communities started while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power and promised that the NPP administration would not relent in its effort to bring relief to communities and the people.

A visit by journalists to the Balungu Bridge site on Wednesday revealed massive erosion on shoulders of the bridge and this left only a small portion of the bridge that could be accessed by bicycle and motor bike riders.

Mr Dominic Akolgo, Assembly member for the Balungu Electoral Area, and Mr Stephen Anafo, Assembly Member for the Gorego community, which are close to the Balungu community expressed worry about the rate of accidents on the road and on the bridge.

GNA

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA