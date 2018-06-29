NDC Warned Against Street Protest Over Charlotte Osei's Dismissal

The police in Accra are set to clash with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as it plans to organise a street protest Friday, against the dismissal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies.

According to the police, they have no notice of any such demonstration and therefore embarking on any exercise of that sort would be unlawful.

“Information reaching the Police indicates that a group of people intend to demonstrate against the removal of the Electoral Commissioner and her two(2) Deputies,” the statement signed and issued by Mr Simon Afeku, Deputy Commissioner of Police who is the Director General of Police Operations said.

“While upholding citizen’s rights to demonstrate under Article 21(d) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Police would like to remind the general public that the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) is still in force under which any group of persons who wish to embark on any special event such as a demonstration must notify the Police of their intention at least five (5) clear days before the event,” it added.

At a news conference late Thursday night at the NDC head office, National Organiser, Kofi Adams announced that party faithful as well as supporters of other opposition political parties will converge at the ‘Obra Spot’ at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, “to show their anger at the decision by the President”.

Read: “We won’t allow Akufo-Addo to destroy EC” – NDC vent anger over removal of EC Bosses

However, the police say no such notice has been served on them and have therefore, cautioned the general public against embarking on any such demonstration.

The statement assured the public of their protection as they go about their normal business on Friday.