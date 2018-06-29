Global Aid Supports Physically-Challenged

The Global Aid for Marginalized Ghana has partnered the Mamprobi Church of Christ to improve lives of persons living with disabilities in the country under the Ghana literacy entrepreneurial and industrialization program.

The move is geared towards equipping PwDs with the needed skills and establishing them in businesses.

This will help them make a living and become self-sufficient so they do not become a burden to the society.

The three-day program by the Global Aid for the Marginalized, saw an intensive industrial training of the persons living with disabilities in production of food items such as margarine, sugar, gari, groundnut, bread, onion among others.

Executive Director of the project, Francis Botchwey said “equipping and establishing them in business will enable them to become self-sufficient rather than being dependent.”

Some of the trainees expressed their profound gratitude to the Global Aid for the Marginalized.

“I am extremely happy for today because over the years I together with my brothers and sisters have been begging on the streets of Accra. With this training, I can go back to my village and establish my business,”Abena Agyare, one of the trainees expressed.

The Ghana Literacy Entrepreneurial and Industrialization Project under the Global Aid for the Marginalized is a fully registered charity organization that is headquartered in Ghana.

It reaches out to the marginalized in Africa to build a better life through poverty alleviation programs which focus on reducing hardship in marginalized communities.