MOFAD Moves To Curb Depleting Fishing Stock

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) has reiterated its commitment to implementing stringent measures to ensure sanity in the fishery sector and to tackle the issue of depleting stock in the country's waters.

Prof. Francis K.E. Nunoo, Acting Chief Director, MOFAD said the Ministry would soon begin assigning quota of hours for fishing vessels on the sea.

He said the Ministry had also commenced the registration of artisanal fishermen and they were expected to emboss their numbers on their boats.

Prof. Nunoo, who addressed journalists at the end of a three-day workshop held in Accra, noted that Ghana was yet to tap the full benefits of fishing, adding 'we must move from only consuming fish and create more wealth and jobs.'

The Acting Chief Director explained that in other countries no part of a fish was described as waste product, saying fishes had been used in the manufacturing of calcium and oil products and other personal effects.

On the Ministry's Close season which is commencing in August this year, Prof. Nunoo explained that the directive only meant 'delayed birth' in fishing stock.

'We want to implement these measures now so that we can enjoy in the coming years.'

Prof. Nunoo pleaded with the public who may use fish for their festive occasions to store enough of fish in cold stores so they could use them during the close season.

Citing the case of shrimps, Prof. Nunoo said Ghana had run out of the bigger sizes of shrimps which the country used to enjoy in the 1980's.

'Big shrimps are no more; it is left with the smaller ones. The Shrimp industry has not recovered from the over exploitation, If care is not taken this would be extended to our fishes. We have to make sacrifices now so we can enjoy all days.'

Mr Matthew Oyih, a Deputy Director of Fisheries Commission, who spoke on Aquaculture Trends in Ghana, cited high cost of inputs especially feed, inadequate fingerlings production, compliance and enforcement of regulation as some of the challenges bedevilling the aquaculture development.

Mr Oyih called for diversification of species, strict enforcement of laws, market and product diversification by introducing of fillets.

Mr Enoch Boadu Amo, Assistant Director, MOFAD lamented over the increasing number of plastic waste along the country's beaches saying the trend was affecting the operations of fishermen.