Planting For Food: CRI Revives Seed Storage Facility

Farmers are assured of uninterrupted supply of quality seeds with the refurbishment of newly equipped seed cold storage facility at the Crops Research Institute.

Director, Dr Stella Ama Ennin believes the facility will provide a boost for government's planting for food and jobs as well as one District, One factory initiatives.

“When the planting for Food and Jobs came to force we were contracted to supply seeds. This facility will expand our capacity to supply certified seeds to farmers,” she said.

Breeder seed forms the basis for production of certified seed. The absence of a cold storage facility for these seeds spells doom for Ghana’s agriculture, food security and crop productivity in the medium to long term. The facility built many years ago had stopped functioning which affected the institute’s ability to support supply of various breeder seed.

USAID’s Feed the Future ( FtF) Ghana Agriculture technology Transfer (ATT) therefore rehabilitated and refurbished all the non-functional refrigeration equipment.

They include new electrical wiring and power supply layout, a 30 percent height increment, re-roofing and a stand-by generator.

Dr Ama Ennin

Dr Ama Ennin assures of constant supply of breeder seeds to research institutions in the three regions of the north, such as the Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI)

Chief Party of the ATT Project, Dr Gary Mullins is optimistic the facility will increase crop yield, create jobs and increase farmers household incomes.

He stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnership in ensuring food security.

“This facility is a perfect example of the contribution best provided by the public sector. Such a strategic reserve on which the nation’s food security depends, cannot be exclusive property of any private entity,” he said.